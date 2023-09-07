P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Now that we are fully into the month of September, why not have a discussion about a P-Valley season 3 premiere date?

First and foremost, we should note that we’d love to have the drama back sooner rather than later, mostly because it is such a unique exploration of identity and is stuffed to the brim with great writing and performances. This is the sort of diversity and originality that all premium cable networks should crave!

Unfortunately, here is where we remind you that there’s probably not going to be a lot of news on a P-Valley premiere date anytime soon, whether it be September or the rest of the fall. While there was some work being done prior to the WGA strike back in May, that has brought everything to a standstill — then, you are adding the SAG-AFTRA strike on top of that. We know that these disputes may test the patience of some out there, but remember that they’re necessary to ensure that present and future generations can make a living doing what they love. (Also, the requests of writers and actors are more than reasonable.)

If there is any sort of season 3 news that comes out this month, odds are it is related to the strikes.

So what would a tangible premiere date be?

Realistically, we would hope that we would either be watching episodes at this time next year or, at the very least, know when they are coming out. In general Starz likes to take their time with this sort of stuff and we’re sure that they will do that here, as well, even when the strikes are eventually done. Still, at a certain point they gotta realize how much we want to get back to the Pynk … right? We can only hope…

