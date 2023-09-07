Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Hopes for September

Now that we are into September and getting closer to the fall, what is there to say now on Outer Banks season 4?

First and foremost, it feels right to start off with another reminder here that the most-recent season of the big-time Netflix hit arrived earlier this year. This is the sort of show that has a dedicated audience that would love to have it back within the relatively near future, but this is where some of the bad news does come into play here: It is just not going to happen.

So what sort of update can we prove at the moment in regards to that? It’s rather simple: Production did start up earlier this year, but it was forced to shut down amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. There is no specific indication right now as to when things are going to be able to start back up, but it is our hope that the actors will get a fair deal in the relatively near future. (The same goes, of course, for the writers of the WGA.)

If we had to say one thing about where things stand right now on Outer Banks season 4, it is that we are probably a good year away from seeing it back. With that in mind, the odds are low that we’re going to get more premiere-date news at any point in the relatively near future. If we get any news remotely related to the show this month, it is going to be tied to the end of the strike.

No matter when the show returns, we will at least say this: You will continue to see the same excitement and spirit for adventure you have in the past. That is a big part of the fun here!

