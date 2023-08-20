Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Is 2024 a done deal?

For everyone out there who is looking forward to seeing Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix, let’s go ahead and pose the following. Is it really a sure thing that the show comes back in 2024? Or, could we be waiting even longer?

Well, the first thing that we can really say at the moment is that a lot of these feelings are, at least at the moment, the direct result of the SAG-AFTRA strike and a number of shows being delayed substantially. Outer Banks was in production when things shut down and for the moment, there is no indication as to when they will start back up.

Is this where we go ahead and say that the strike needs to last however long it is needed to get everyone a fair deal? Well, let’s go ahead and throw that out there into the universe. Waiting can be hard, but actors are fighting for the long-term future of the profession — and the same can be said here for writers.

Even with this delay at present, though, we do still feel reasonably confident that we are going to get the next batch of episodes at some point in 2024. After all, remember that this is a show that caters to a somewhat-younger audience, and the longer that it stays off the air, the harder it may be to get some of these viewers back. Now, we’re thinking that a return date will come more in the second half of the year than the first, but this show should be back far before some of Netflix’s other mega-hits like Wednesday and Stranger Things. Neither one of these shows have even started up production yet on their next seasons.

Fingers crossed that by the end of the fall, these strikes will be done and within that, productions can kick off all across the board.

