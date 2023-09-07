Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Any campaigning? (day 36)

We are getting into the Wednesday night before an eviction in the Big Brother 25 house, and that does often come with some assumptions. What’s a big one? Well, think about the idea that someone is going to campaign and work hard for their chance at sticking around.

Yet, here is the crazy thing: Neither Jag nor Red is doing all that much at the moment, and we tend to think that this is by design.

Of the two, we will give Jag credit for checking in here and there, plus having a conversation with Mecole earlier today. He does feel like he has the support of the Seven Deadly Sins alliance — we can roll our eyes at him for still trusting Cirie but truthfully, he needs her this week. The best thing he can do is not come across as shifty or shady in any way.

As for Red, we honestly don’t know what he is doing. Sure, he may have wanted a good birthday yesterday, but today? Very little, and we’re not seeing a lot of competitive fight here. Given how hard Jag was pushing last week, doesn’t he think it’s weird that there is so little going on this time around? He may be really confident in the idea that Cirie would save him, or that he has this Legend 25 alliance (even with Cameron, who he’s been beefing with) that can protect him at the end of the day.

For now, it does appear that we’re going to see an 8-2 vote with Bowie Jane and Cameron voting to keep Red — but who knows by tomorrow night? A unanimous vote could still happen…

