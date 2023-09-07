NCIS: Sydney spoilers: Could there ever be NCIS crossover?

Over the course of the past several weeks, we have learned some pretty outstanding news when it comes to NCIS: Sydney. Originally meant to be a Paramount+ show, the Australian iteration of the franchise is now set for a CBS premiere in November. It gives the network another bit of scripted content while we wait around to see what is happening with the scripted lineup stateside.

(Remember, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, unfortunately we are in a situation where new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii are on hold until the writers are paid what they deserve. We obviously hope for a big change soon, and this creative talent can finally be paid what it is that they deserve.)

So in the interim, let’s get more into the idea of a potential crossover. Is there a chance that we are going to get something like this between all three shows? We don’t think that we are going to shock anyone when we say that it would be fun … but it’s also unlikely. Unless something was filmed in super-secrecy prior to the actors’ strike this summer, we don’t know if any cast members from the other shows are turning up here. With that being said, absolutely this would be a really fun thing.

Who knows? If this spin-off turns out to be successful, there is a chance that we end up seeing some sort of international crossover event down the road. The biggest hurdle that we can imagine, at least for now, is simply one of logistics. After all, it feels like there would be a LOT of challenges associated with trying to find a way to ensure that actors from US-based shows would be able to fly Down Under to shoot an appearance. It would have to be during their own off-season, and of course after the strikes.

