Power Book IV: Force season 2: Joseph Sikora talks Chicago

We know that there are a number of different things to be excited about with Power Book IV: Force season 2, but isn’t Chicago on the list?

After all, just think about it like this — this serves as both the central setting as well as the filming location, and with Joseph Sikora at the helm, you know that there’s going to be a real push in order to make things pretty darn authentic. Why wouldn’t everyone involved want that as much as possible?

If you head over here, you can get a really fun video courtesy of Starz (recorded on set, long before the SAG-AFTRA strike) where Sikora does his part to express, basically, the entire history of Chicago crime families and various empires … with a major fast-forward button press midway through. If nothing else, think of this as another reminder that Joseph knows the source material here! (His character of Tommy Egan is going to be doing battle against a number of drug empires in season 2, as he works to try and find a way to ascend to the top.)

Just in case you want to get a little bit more fun stuff from Sikora, you should also check out a GQ video featuring the actor talking about ten things he cannot live without. There’s at least one of these, for the record, that is going to make you think a lot about The Bear, another iconic Chicago TV show we love. (This was also recorded prior to the strike.)

If you love Joseph and the entire Power world, just know there is a lot of great stuff still coming! We are still scratching the surface of what season 2 has to offer.

