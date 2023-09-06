Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we on the cusp of getting more One Chicago back in September?

Obviously, we don’t have to tell anyone out there that we are really excited to see what is coming up with these three shows moving forward. The problem is waiting for the networks and streaming services to present a fair deal to the writers and actors currently on strike. It hasn’t happened yet and while we’d love to be hopeful that changes soon, who can say anything with the utmost confidence at this point? It’s hard when there haven’t been a lot of talks as of late between the AMPTP and the unions in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

As the paragraph above likely gave away, there are no episodes of these shows coming this week or at least the rest of this year. There aren’t any scripts for any of them! In order to preserve a January premiere date there would need to be a deal done with at least the writers immediately but at this point, February may be more likely since there isn’t any evidence that something is imminent.

As for what this would mean when it comes to a possible episode count, the only thing that we can say is that we’re probably going to get something in the 10-13 range for all of these shows … and we honestly hope that we get that, given that there is a lot of uncertainty coming down the road.

The last thing that we can say is this

Everyone wants to come back to work, provided it’s a fair deal! One Chicago means a lot to the cast and crew, and we certainly think that they understand how much it means to the fans.

