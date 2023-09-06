Ahsoka season 1 spoilers: Is Hayden Christensen appearing?

We’re sure that there are a lot of things to be excited about as we look further into Ahsoka season 1 over on Disney+. Of course, a part of it is getting a chance to see a number of beloved characters like Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren who were famous in some animated Star Wars creations in the past.

So what about Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader? Well, we tend to think that there are a lot of people who want to see that. After all, Anakin was the apprentice for Ahsoka once upon a time. Now, according to a post on Twitter from Star Wars Holocron, there is a special streaming on Disney+ this Friday titled “Master & Apprentice,” one that is going to spotlight the relationship between Ahsoka and Anakin. This should give a lot more insight to people out there who are watching the live-action show but never saw anything else in the past.

Now, let’s get back to the big question at the heart of this story — is there a chance that we could actually see Vader on Ahsoka season 1? Obviously, it is not something that is happening in the present — but we do think that there is a lot of merit to doing something more in the past.

Ultimately, it is really hard in order for anyone out there to say that Anakin is going to be a major part of the rest of the season but in the end, he doesn’t have to be.

Could there be some other cameos moving forward?

Let’s just say this: It is really hard to rule something like that out! After all, this is a universe that has been able to pull some big surprises in the past.

