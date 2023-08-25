Ahsoka season 2 renewal: Is it already in development?

Now that we are a couple of episodes into Ahsoka season 1, why not go ahead and talk about the chances of a season 2? Is that something to look forward to?

Well, you can argue that in some ways, it is inevitable that Disney+ would want more. This is a beloved character from the Star Wars universe, and there is something joyful about seeing Rosario Dawson play her in the live-action format. We certainly think that there are opportunities out there that we will get to see her for a rather long time as we move forward.

First and foremost, remember that Dave Filoni is developing some sort of movie, even if some plans may be on hold right now amidst the lengthy WGA strike. Meanwhile, the latest edition of Production Weekly, per a report from SpoilerTV, notes that a season 2 is in active development. Does this mean that it will be renewed officially tomorrow? No, and it may take a lot of time. Nothing is still 100% guaranteed.

Here is some of what we would say, at least at the moment — all intentions right now are potentially for another season to get made. We just have to see if all of the right metaphorical boxes get checked off along the way! We know that the viewership has to be there, especially since shows in this universe are extremely expensive to make. This may be one of the reasons why they may wait for a few more weeks to finalize much of anything. They need to see if the viewer metrics live up to some of the hype.

If there is any concern that we have right now about the show and the future, it’s simply this: The idea that viewers new to the character may not understand what is going on all the time. Does it have too much of a learning curve?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ahsoka, including more news on what lies ahead

What do you want to see moving into a possible Ahsoka season 2?

When do you think it could air? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







