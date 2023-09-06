America’s Got Talent: Did Trigg Watson deliver live show magic?

We knew entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent that there would be some people excited to see what Trigg Watson brought to the table. Magicians are historically quite popular on the show and with that in mind, we had some high hopes for what he would do.

For his audition, Trigg had a pretty mesmerizing performance, but even he in his pre-show package tonight alluded to the fact that a lot of people didn’t buy into what he delivered. This was a chance for him to come out and show that there was something really special about his brand of magic, and it wasn’t just manipulated by editing or the benefit of being on an audition show.

So what was his actual act like tonight? We’ll admit that it started slow but in the end, the reveal was so crazy that it was worth it. Somehow, he was able to turn a “video call” with his friend Kyle into some sort of memory. We honestly think that the judges were so shocked by the end result that they didn’t know whether or not to stand at the end.

As for whether or not Trigg moves forward, it is really going to come down to whether America loved the trick, or was put off by some of the presentation. His stage presence left a little bit to be desired, and that is something that he will need to pick up a little bit in the event he moves forward.

The important thing to remember

Consider this the unfortunate broken record that only two acts are going through from this show to the next round, and there is only one wild card from the rest of the show. That means that a lot of people are going to get left out!

What did you think about Trigg Watson and what he brought to the table on America’s Got Talent tonight?

(Photo: NBC.)

