The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere video: Father Daryl?

We don’t think it would come as that much of a surprise that we are ready for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this week. We have been waiting a really long time to see it! The Norman Reedus show has been getting some positive reviews already for its new approach to the franchise, and we do love that there are some big risks being taken here. Just think in terms of the tone, the setting, and of course the fact that Daryl has so many challenges ahead of him.

What is one of the biggest ones? Well, he has never been the most social person and now, he has to figure out how to adapt in a place where he may need other people to accomplish some of his goals.

In a new sneak preview over on Twitter, you can see some of the abundantly-clear challenges that Daryl is facing at this point. After all, he is in France, doesn’t speak the language, and also doesn’t have a lot of trust. There are also a lot of religious undertones in a lot of what’s happening, and that hasn’t exactly been a big priority for this character.

Yet, for at least a part of the season, one of the main stories will be Daryl looking to bring someone named Laurent to a safe place, one where they can help in some way to preserve the future. The comparisons to The Last of Us are 100% out there, but we don’t think this show is out to just copy the other.

