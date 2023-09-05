Ride season 2: Is renewal, cancellation news coming soon?

What is happening when it comes to a possible Ride season 2 renewal over at the Hallmark Channel? This is something we have wondered for a while, and for good reason.

After all, consider this for a moment here — the first season wrapped up many months ago, and we’re basically at a point now where we tend to get more news on whether or not a show is coming back. Given the Western themes present here and some familiar faces in the cast, it would be easy to assume that Ride would be back. However, we are in a pretty uncertain era of TV and because of that, it can be dangerous to almost make any assumptions at all!

With this in mind, let’s just go ahead and share why we haven’t heard anything as of yet. A part of it may be Hallmark assessing the show’s digital performance — its live numbers were not on the level, after all, of The Way Home earlier this year, which was already renewed. Also, they may be using the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike right now as cover as they figure this out.

Think about it this way — it could be harder to even get production underway right now if the show was given a green light for more. Sure, When Calls the Heart is able to film season 11 right now thanks to an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, but that doesn’t account for where scripts would be for Ride right now amidst the WGA strike. Also, in general working in this environment is complicated and there’s a lot of tough stuff to sift through. It may just be easier to get to the other side and figure things out from here. (Of course, we are hoping that all writers and actors are able to get the deal that they deserve here soon.)

Fingers crossed that if we hear about a season 2 later this year, we will get more at some point in 2024. We will have to wait and see what happens!

Are you hoping to get a Ride season 2 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

