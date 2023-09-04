Claim to Fame season 3 renewal: The biggest reason for optimism

Given that this is the first week after the Claim to Fame season 2 finale, what better time to discuss season 3?

For those of you out there wondering whether or not we are going to see more of the celebrity-themed reality show down the road, the simplest answer we can give is that nothing is decided. However, there are reasons for a lot of optimism!

First and foremost, just consider the fact that during last week’s finale, there was a pretty clear casting call that aired. That means there is an opportunity here for the show to start reviewing their cast in advance and figure out what sort of notable people they could get moving forward.

Of course, we do also think that casting for a show like this is a little bit harder than you would ever imagine. For starters, you have to get celebrity relatives willing to open up their lives to be on the show! Also, you need to ensure that they wouldn’t know other prospective contestants since that is such a big part of the series. Following all of that, you also have to make sure that they are entertaining and willing to play the game. This is a pretty complicated equation and that’s why it is good that casting will start early.

We should note that ABC can take their time here to figure out whether or not Claim to Fame comes back, mostly because another season probably would not air until the summer. Since nothing has to be rushed, we don’t imagine that it will be. We just hope that it comes back since we’re not sure there have been a lot of other reality concepts as of late that are as creative and as fun as this one, which manages to bring both of these great things to you at the same time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Claim to Fame season 3 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







