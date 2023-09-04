She-Hulk season 2 renewal: Is it actually happening?

Are we actually going to get a She-Hulk season 2 renewal on Disney+ at some point in the future? Nothing may be confirmed yet, but there is at least some evidence out there that it could be coming to fruition.

First and foremost, let’s just look at the evidence. She-Hulk is one of the few Marvel shows on the streaming service that actually felt somewhat like a TV show, rather than some sort of pseudo-extended version of a film. It was an actual comedy with legitimately funny moments and it was legitimately okay to take risks. We’re not going to sit here and say that all of them worked, as the season 1 finale in particular broke the fourth wall so much that it feels impossible to repair it. Still, we’ll take a show that takes some chances over one that is find standing in place and repeating old tropes time and time again.

Beyond the credible reasons to bring the show back, there is also a report from scooper MyTimeToShineHello who claims that following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there will be another season of the Tatiana Maslany series. That is not a confirmation, but it also makes some sense. Even if Disney+ is looking to scale back some of their Marvel releases, this was a show that was never seemingly brought on to be a one-season thing. The messaging around it was different than a Moon Knight, which never really was promoted as something more than a one-off thing. (Ironically, it actually had a good cliffhanger that sets the stage for more.)

Now even if there is another season of She-Hulk, it obviously won’t be for a while. There are the strikes to consider for sure but then beyond that, you also have a long production and post-production time for a show like this. If you’re lucky, you could see it back at some point in 2025.

