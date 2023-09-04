Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto aftermath

Now that we have made it to the other side of the Veto Ceremony today in Big Brother 25, is some more chaos poised to happen?

Well, we should start this piece off by simply noting the following: We don’t think this is going to be a high-activity next few days. Then again, we’ve said this before and the people in the house have surprised us! Jag was nominated as a replacement after Cameron used the Veto on himself and now, he is likely leaving the game versus Red.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

The biggest problem with Jag is simple: He’s just not good at the game. He can’t figure out when to sit back and relax, and he’s in a spot where few people trust him. Meanwhile, he thinks that everyone does trust him and are being honest with him about him staying. Almost everyone seems to be aware that he’s going, with Matt being one of the people who is somewhat in the dark. The plan is for Cirie and her crew to tell him right before the vote.

Just because a lot of people know that Jag is a marked man doesn’t mean that they want him gone. Take, for example, America, who had a conversation with him this afternoon about things that he should say and do in his campaign — in particular, keep things short and not go too much into overdrive. We wish we could be confident and say that he is listening to some of this, but we’re not altogether confident that he is. Instead, it feels more like he is just going to either use America’s advice against her or just do his own thing anyway — which leads to him being evicted regardless.

So why even help Jag if you’re America? Honestly, she doesn’t have that much to lose right now. The biggest thing she probably needs is for someone outside of Cirie’s core group to win.

Related – Get more initial thoughts on the Veto Ceremony

Is there anything that you are expecting on Big Brother 25 as we move forward into the week?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







