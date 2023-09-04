Is The Woman in the Wall new tonight on BBC One, September 4?

Is The Woman in the Wall new tonight on BBC One? We more than understand if you have this question at present.

After all, there are a few different things that are well-worth thinking over right now. For starters, consider the fact that the series aired on Monday night last week; why wouldn’t the process repeat itself? Well, this is where we have some of the bad news, as the two-night airing was a one-week think by the British network. Moving forward, it appears as though The Woman in the Wall is going to be a Sunday night institution, which is something that is actually done with a number of their series. The consecutive nights for the premiere and episode 2 was meant mostly as a way to get people hooked. There is less of a reason to care about that now.

If you do want to get a few more details now on what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Aoife’s body is missing and Lorna is devastated by the news of the death of her child. The search for her daughter’s grave becomes ever more fraught. Enlisting Michael to help, the two begin to understand the enormity of what Aoife Cassidy had come to share with the town. Lorna takes matters into her own hands and heads toward the convent, but will she be brave enough to face past demons?

Back in Dublin, Colman is reprimanded for his renegade actions. It feels to him that his nightmares are becoming real, and he begins to delve into his own past. A shocking revelation builds a new connection in the case. Does Colman hold the answer that Lorna is looking for?

We tend to think that there will be some more brilliant moments ahead for Ruth Wilson, and also that this show will find new ways to shock you. Given that it is only six episodes long, you have to be prepared for the story to move quickly every single step of the way.

What are you most excited to see when The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 4 does air?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss other updates.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







