Heels season 2 episode 8 spoilers: First finale details!

For those who are not aware Heels season 2 episode 8 is coming to Starz on September 15, and it serves as the all-important finale. Are there a lot of big-time twists coming? Well, don’t be surprised if there are. Given that there is no guarantee of a season 3 at the moment, we tend to think that the writers will pull out all of the stops here in order to ensure that fans demand one down the road. This could mean a cliffhanger, but also some sort of jaw-dropping ending that makes it at least clearer how much more story there is to tell.

Of course, we have to wait until the actual fine airs before we have all the details. For now, we can just share the Heels season 2 episode 8 synopsis with more information on what’s ahead.

The cross-promotion event is here! Everything culminates with Harmageddon: DWL versus Dystopia. It’s all on the line for the Dome. Can Jack and Ace forgive each other, right their wrongs, and stick to their Gully-approved script? Or will it all fall apart in the ring yet again?

In a lot of ways, we want to see Jack and Ace go rogue just because that’s been written into the heart of this show already. Also, who is to say that this Gully-approved script is something that they even like?

If there is one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence here, it’s this: We just want a chance to see Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig’s characters work together. We have already seen the two battle it out on a personal level in the ring and because of that, we are now crossing our fingers and hoping for something a little bit different.

