The Equalizer season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Now that we are in the month of September, are we about to get some more information on The Equalizer season 4? Well, there are a lot of reasons to be thinking about it right now.

First and foremost, consider this: The latest Denzel Washington movie in The Equalizer franchise was #1 over the Labor Day Weekend box office. We know that the movie and the show are not necessarily linked, but it is inevitable that the success of one would lead to you thinking about the other. We recognize, after all, that Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast would love nothing more to be back at work and working on the latest chapter of Robyn McCall’s story.

Unfortunately, there is not a lot to share right now when it comes to updates on that very subject. We are now four months into the WGA strike and by virtue of that, there are no scripts currently written for The Equalizer season 4. Beyond just that, the SAG-AFTRA strike is also a month and a half in and there is no clear end in sight with that, either. We are clearly being forced to be quite patient here, but it is worth it since the writers and actors deserve a fair deal.

The flip side of this is that it may be November or even later before The Equalizer season 4 gets into production, and we’re probably not going to hear much at all when it comes to news specific to this show at all this month. If we are lucky, there is at least a chance we could see new episodes in late January, but it would probably take a deal over the next couple of weeks in order for that to happen.

One thing we know for sure is this — based on the explosive cliffhanger we had at the end of season 3, the demand is 100% going to be there for whatever comes next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Equalizer now, especially as we continue to look forward

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 4 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







