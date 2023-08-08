The Equalizer season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for August

We are pretty much in the thick of August at this point, so what does that mean for The Equalizer season 4? Is there still some good stuff to look forward to right now?

There are of course a number of different things to talk through at the moment, but let’s start off here with the following: We aren’t going to be getting a lot of news on the Queen Latifah series at any point over the coming month. What’s the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that this is not altogether complicated. It’s tied mostly to the fact that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike, and there is no evidence that the writers or the actors are about to get a fair deal anytime soon. The premiere of season 4 has already been delayed until at least January, and it remains possible that it could be delayed even longer than that.

At the moment, our hope is just that over the next few weeks, the streaming services and networks will start to understand at least some of the error of their ways. If that happens, then you have a reasonably good chance that you will be able to see season 4 news coming out at some point in the fall. If the writers and actors’ strikes end by the end of summer, there’s a chance that production will kick off in November.

So what lies ahead story-wise? Well, we tend to just think, at least for now, that things are going to pick up almost immediately where they left off in the season finale. We had one of the most epic cliffhangers imaginable, so of course we’re curious to learn if several members of Robyn McCall’s team survived — and if they did, how they made that happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Equalizer, including other discussion on the season 3 finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







