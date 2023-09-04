One Piece season 2: Early viewership leads to renewal hope

Is there going to be a One Piece season 2 over at Netflix? From the moment the show premiered, it felt like the demand was there. Going into the premiere there were understandably questions, and for a number of different reasons. We know that historically, it can be rather hard to adapt manga / anime into a live-action format, and Netflix in particular has struggled with it in the past.

However, have they really figured it out this time around? Early indications seem to suggest so! After all, we are talking here about a series that has received a largely-positive reception from critics and, perhaps more importantly, is sitting at #1 in a wide array of places all over the world. This alone makes us all the more optimistic that the streaming service is thinking about a season 2. There is certainly a lot more story to adapt, and the season 1 finale in particular gave us a pretty big cliffhanger that ties into an iconic character who could be coming up down the road.

As we still going to see the powers-that-be take their time announcing something more? Don’t be surprised if they do. After all, remember for a moment here that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing, and because no work can really be done on the next season, they don’t have to rush into a renewal. (It would be nice if writers and actors do get a fair deal in the near future, though…)

Also, it is worth noting that One Piece is not a cheap show to produce and because of that, Netflix will likely want to make 100% sure viewers stick with it! This is why finishing the first season is just as important as watching the first couple of episodes.

Related – Who did turn up at the end of the One Piece season 1 finale? Here’s some more info…

Do you think that we are going to get a One Piece season 2 renewal at present?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







