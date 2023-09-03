SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Are we about to get a little bit more news on SEAL Team season 7 over the course of September? Is that really too much to ask?

Well, the first thing that we should note at the moment is pretty darn clear: We are going to be waiting for a good while still to get some other insight on the future. Sure, it would be great if there was a chance to see David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast back over the next few months, but we have to be realistic with where things currently are.

Technically, production on the seventh season of the military drama was supposed to begin months ago. However, that didn’t happen due to the onset of the WGA strike. It has now been four months since the labor dispute began and for whatever reason, the studios and streaming services still have not been able to pay writers what they deserve. Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA strike has also been ongoing for well over a month and a half. Until these things get resolved, there is no way to have a precise date for when the folks at SEAL Team can even get to work.

So is there still a chance that we are going to be able to see season 7 at some point next year? We still wouldn’t rule that out, mostly because production for this show doesn’t take some extremely long period of time and beyond just that, it doesn’t have a lot of visual effects or things that needed to be added in after the fact. There are plenty of reasons to be confident that we’re going to be seeing more of it before the end of 2024, so you do not have to worry at all about that.

Instead, you can focus in most of your worry instead on what exactly is going to happen to Bravo Team! Based on the end of season 6, their future remains very much up in the air.

