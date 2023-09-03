Van der Valk season 3 episode 2: Freedom in Amsterdam, Part 2

After what you see on the big PBS premiere today, are you interested in learning more about Van der Valk season 3 episode 2? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to look forward to! It is mostly just a question of what the stakes are going to be and how shocking/crazy it will all ultimately become.

Before we go any further, we should note that episode 2 is the direct continuation of what you saw in “Freedom in Amsterdam, Part 1” tonight. This means that the story will pick up with the title character exactly where it left off and with that, also potentially expose some more shocking and/or complicated things about the world at large.

If you do want to get a few more details now about all of this, our suggestion is clear: Just go ahead and check out the Van der Valk season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

As Van der Valk and the team continue to investigate, they are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling before revealing a deeper, darker personal tale of envy.

So who exactly is this case so personal for? That is clearly yet another interesting thing to ponder over as we do get closer to this story airing. It is our hope that we’re going to see a lot of drama throughout all of this and beyond just that, some messages that allow us to learn more about some of the new faces. After all, it is important to remember here that we are at the beginning still of what is a much larger story. Who is to say exactly where it will go at the end of the day?

For now, just be sure to keep watching and remind your friends that Van der Valk is back on! After all, it can be easy to forget amidst such a long break between seasons.

(Photo: PBS.)

