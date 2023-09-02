Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: September talk

What are the chances that we learn about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date over the course of this month? Is there a chance that we learn about anything at all pertaining to the Paramount+ series?

After the end of the season 1 finale, of course it makes all the sense in the world to want more of the show! Why wouldn’t you? We’ve got this huge cliffhanger to sift through at this point in regards to Gold Star, what it is, and how someone like Elias Voit can now somehow be an informant. Also, who was coming in to interrogate him? That is another question that needs to be thought about further…

Of course, the bad news is that there remains no clear timeline as to when we are going to get answers to any of these things. As many of you many have heard already, we are still very-much deep into the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have been going on for months now. Until these are resolved, there is no way for filming to start up — and the current state of some of these scripts remains unclear.

If there is anything to hope for at all this month, it is news suggesting that the strikes are coming to a close. Otherwise, we would say to prepare for a long wait for premiere date news. Maybe we will hear something more close to the end of the year, but that is only in the event we get to see season 2 in the spring or early summer of next year.

We suppose that, at least for now, we can just rejoice in having the knowledge that more is 100% coming. We just have to wait to get more information beyond that.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on CBS?

