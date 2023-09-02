The Boys season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for September

What are we going to learn when it comes to The Boys season 4 premiere date over the course of September? Is there some good stuff to expect?

We suppose that the first, proper place to start here is with a reminder that in terms of shooting, everything is already done when it comes to the superhero satire. However, that does not mean that we are on the cusp of the show premiering in the slightest. There is still work to be done behind the scenes, and some of it may be disrupted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

So given that this is the month that Gen V launches on the streamer, is there a case to be made that we’re also going to learn more about the flagship show’s future? In theory sure, but we would argue that the truth is a little bit more complicated. After all, we’re still likely six months, if not longer, from The Boys being back. This month is probably too early to give too much in the way of specifics at all. This has never been a show to hurry anything along, and we don’t think that will happen now.

For the time being, we’d argue that the best-case scenario here is that we end up seeing a tease for season 4 at some point during the opening episodes of Gen V this month. We know that the two shows are going to be connected in a lot of ways! Beyond just that, we tend to think that the next important move here is simply that we end up seeing the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes near their conclusion. We would love to say that there is direct evidence that we are getting closer to that, but we’re probably going to need to exercise more patience here than we should have to. Why are the studios and streamers just not giving these people a fair deal?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

