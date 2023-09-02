When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 video: The negotiation

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 in just over 24 hours, why not try to further set the stage. We know that at the center of this episode is a pretty delicate issue in Hope Valley, and one that multiple characters will do their best in order to resolve.

Oh, and beyond just that, there are going to be some people who do their best in order to lend some advice — including of course Lucas!

If you head over to Parade, you can see a new When Calls the Heart sneak preview that gives you a good sense of what Allie is trying to do — find a proper time for the kids in the community to use the hot springs without a massive amount of interference from the tourists. As you would imagine, this is one of those things that is so much easier said than done as just about everyone in the world is going to have their own opinions as to how to handle it.

For Lucas, let’s just say that he’s already given Allie some sage wisdom about how to keep some cards close to the vest in a negotiation. Is this shrewd in a business sense? Sure, but the preview does make us wonder if Nathan is that happy about what he’s passed on. Elizabeth tells him not to worry about it, but could there still be some tension? Nathan and Lucas both come from different walks of life, so of course they have separate ways they think about things here and there. We don’t believe that anything should come as much of a surprise that you see with these guys over the course of the episode.

Also, for anyone worried, there should be a solution to this hot-springs dilemma in this installment — at least based on the other previews we have seen.

