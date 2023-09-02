Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 (finale): Cruz’s mission

In a little over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see the Special Ops: Lioness season 1 finale — are you ready to see Cruz’s mission in action?

As so many of you probably know at this point, the main objective for the character in the episode is simple: Taking out Aaliyah’s father at the wedding. This is not going to be an easy thing to do, but that’s the job. Of course, the problem Cruz is facing here is not having that much of a means in order to take out her target.

In a way, the new sneak peek over at Rotten Tomatoes serves as a good means of trying to get an answer to a lot of these big questions. We basically learn in here that Cruz is effectively going to have to use her “environment” as a weapon since she was unable to bring any weapons into the ceremony. Getting there was a part of the challenge; completing the mission is the next. Then, there is also the issue of having to get out of this situation alive.

If we haven’t mapped out the crisis for the character enough already, should we also go ahead and remind you that she also still has feelings for Aaliyah? That love story was one that felt doomed last week, mostly because Aaliyah feels like she has to get married and Cruz has a job that she has to accomplish at the end of the day. The feelings may complicate all of it and as much as we’re rooting for them, it’s hard to imagine an altogether-happy end to what lies ahead here.

Then again, who knows? Taylor Sheridan has shocked us before as an executive producer, so maybe he will do that again here with a more upbeat ending than we would imagine.

