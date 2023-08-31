Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8: Why is it the finale?

As many of you know at this point, Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 marks the end of the season and, admittedly, we are still working to process our feelings on that!

After all, let’s just go ahead and raise the following question: Why does this have to be the finale? Isn’t there still room for a lot of other stories all about some of these characters within the current arc? You can easily argue so, especially since the most compelling part of the story (Aaliyah and Cruz’s relationship) really just started to escalate over the past few weeks. We are now at a point where we would love even more development on this two and yet, it does feel very much like we are running out of time.

Ultimately, the somewhat-short episode order for Special Ops: Lioness is becoming a little bit more of the norm for series across the board, even if we wish it was not. Just think about it like this for a moment — both Wednesday and The Witcher recently had eight-episode seasons, and this is also being planned for season 2 of House of the Dragon. This allows a lot of shows to feel more cinematic, and we’re sure that it also allows for a more flexible shooting schedule for the leads.

It is important to remember that star power does still matter a great deal for this Paramount+ hit, given that a lot of people may have actually started to watch here due to the presence of Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, or Morgan Freeman — they are all great, but we would argue that Laysla De Oliveira is at this point the true lead of the story. The stars bring you into the world and then after that, the story keeps it going.

In the end, all of this is why we are hoping for a season 2 at some point in the next couple of years — even if it is sure to largely be its own separate entity.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Special Ops: Lioness, including other details about the finale

What do you most want to see moving into the Special Ops: Lioness season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







