Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 (finale): New details!

In just a matter of days, you are going to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 — otherwise known as the huge finale! We are expecting drama, danger, and a whole lot more over the course of the story to come — and yes, we also are trying to ready ourselves for a chance at getting our heart smashed to bits.

After all, just remember this for the moment: The story that we are most invested in by far at this point is Cruz and Aaliyah’s relationship. After all, it is that classic romantic story of star-crossed lovers being forced apart. They deeply care for each other, but Aaliyah realizes that if she doesn’t go through with her wedding, she will die and so could Cruz. Of course, Aaliyah also doesn’t realize that she is in love with an undercover operative working to fulfill her own mission.

Would we love an ending where the two can be together and happy? Absolutely, but we’re trying to not get our hopes up too much based on the sot of show this is. Also, executive producer Taylor Sheridan has a history of tragic outcomes.

For those who have not heard already, Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 carries with it the title of “Gone Is the Illusion of Order.” For more details, check out the newly-released synopsis below:

The mission may be in jeopardy. Eshan confronts Cruz while Joe and the team prepare for the worst.

What is going to create the high stakes in this mission is pretty simple: Cruz only has so much time, and she won’t be able to get in contact regularly with the rest of her team! Just as you would imagine, this is going to create a problem — and she is still relatively new to this sort of work.

