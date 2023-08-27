Special Ops: Lioness season 1 finale promo: Aaliyah’s wedding

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8. This is the finale, and this is where everything is going to hit the fan.

After all, the entirety of the story has been building to this for a long time! Aaliyah is about to get married at a ceremony she does not want in Riyadh, and Cruz is tasked with eliminating the real threat in her father. The promo is that she’s in love with the bride-to-be and the last thing that she wants is to even be there. Yet, she sees no other way.

At this point in the story, every single part of it is unbelievably messy. The promo for the finale shows that Cruz is on the ground but at the same time, she is also completely cut off from everything else that is happening. She is at a point now where it is very-much unclear as to whether or not she is going to be able to go through with what she is asked to do, or even if she will survive this. There is a chance that Aaliyah will not. This is what makes the stakes so unbelievably high!

If nothing else, all bit of evidence right now suggests that we are in for the most action-packed episode we’ve seen all season, and we do know just how capable Taylor Sheridan is at crafting some of these scenes. This finale will push Cruz to her limit, and probably help to make her ask further as to whether or not there is going to be a future for her in this program. There is no turning back now.

If you want to watch the full promo for the season 1 finale, you can do so over at the link here.

Related – Check out some other insight about this particular episode — how big of a cliffhanger can we expect

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to Cruz and Aaliyah over the course of Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







