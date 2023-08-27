Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 (finale): All is lost?

As we look towards Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+ next week, it is essential to start with the obvious. This is the finale, a.k.a. the most important episode of the season and the one where the most dramatic and/or shocking stuff will happen.

First and foremost, remember that Taylor Sheridan has zero chill when it comes to ending some of his shows. This is the same guy who killed off a main character at the end of 1883 and also someone who had lead stabbed in the back on Tulsa King. He is not afraid to take enormous swings in his final episodes and given what is on the line here, it makes sense that anything could happen.

Do we need to remind you that Cruz could die, or Joe and/or Kaitlyn could lose their jobs? Isn’t it also possible that the entire structure of the Lioness program could be dismantled? One of the clues towards what’s ahead here, at least thematically, can probably be found in the title: “Gone is the Illusion or Order.” Isn’t that chilling?

As is often the case with Paramount+, they are holding their cards tight leading up to the finale. There is no synopsis, and there is no promo at the time of this writing. That will change and rest assured, we will have more.

For now…

We’re just preparing to have our hearts shattered and/or witness some sort of crazy cliffhanger. Sure, it is possible in theory that Special Ops: Lioness could actually tie up every single loose end, but why do that when the whole idea here is to keep things going? Sheridan is great at several things, but near the top of the list is providing compelling, mainstream dramas with big names that make a ton of money. We don’t think Paramount+ wanting that to stop, and the best way to keep people watching is to give them a compelling reason at the end of the previous finale!

If you haven’t buckled up yet while watching Cruz and Joe’s journey, do so now. You’re going to need it.

