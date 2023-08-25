Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: Are we inching closer?

Given that there are only a couple of episodes now until Special Ops: Lioness season 1 ends, let’s look more at season 2?

The first thing that we should say here is that at present, nothing has still been decided when it comes to the future of the Paramount+ series, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to be in this same place forever. After all, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if we were to see, at this point in a few weeks, us getting some very good news about the long-term future.

The one thing that makes things tricky at present is quite simple: Paramount+, like so many other streaming services out there, does not release ratings for any of their shows. Because of that, we are in a position where we just have to trust that the performance is as strong as it was in the early going. (There was a press release early on touting the success.)

If there is one reason why news on Special Ops: Lioness does not come out over the next few weeks, it is for a pretty simple reason: What is going on with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The streaming service may opt to wait until everything is wrapped up in order to announce something more and honestly, we’d understand that. (Of course, what we don’t understand is why the AMPTP isn’t getting a deal done and paying a lot of these people what they deserve.)

As for when another season could premiere…

Our feeling is that at some point in early 2025, we could see the show back. Quality programming takes time, and we honestly wouldn’t expect anything less here. What matters is that Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the team put together a product that, in the end, is rather fantastic.

