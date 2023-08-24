Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7: Cruz, Aaliyah’s future

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+, there is so much to consider! Of course, at the center of a lot of it has to be the state of things relationship-wise with the characters of Cruz and Aaliyah. After all, who saw this relationship evolving in the way that it did?

Really, Cruz was tasked from the beginning with trying to get to Aaliyah’s father — yet, she is now in this position where she would love nothing more than help her to escape her situation and upcoming wedding. Doing so, however, would ruin the mission. This is what makes this show so interesting and complex, and this is where we remind you that moving forward, there’s a chance that everything could hit the fan even more than it already has.

So what caused these two to get so close? For Laysla De Oliveira’s character, it has a lot to do with her finding someone she can actually be vulnerable with. Speaking to Screen Rant, here is some of what director Paul Cameron had to say:

That’s the setup. I’m not going to give away what happens at the end, but it really probably is one of the first times in Cruz’s life that she actually feels like she’s being listened to and being heard, and it feels good. That’s the other thing for me when I was talking to Laysla about the character. This experience of feeling anything good on any level is really where the door opens for that in the series and for that character. She doesn’t let anything in. She keeps everything out. So as these emotions come up, these feelings come up, and this intimacy evolves, I found it quite magical watching Laysla and Stephanie perform it. They were fabulous.

This is a situation that is certainly going to be more dramatic, mostly because Cruz could end up feeling as though she has to decide between her career and someone who really cares about her as a person. Granted, she may also be aware of the fact that Aaliyah does not actually know the real her and rather, it is just a version of her that is being presented for the sake of the job.

