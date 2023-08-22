Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 (finale): Any closure?

For those who are not aware, Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 is a little more than a week away, and this is the all-important finale. Are we expecting some fireworks? You better believe it! This is when there could be the most action that we have seen so far this season, and we certainly think that some lives (or at least careers) are going to be left hanging up in the air.

Because we are still some time away from the finale, the folks over at Paramount+ are not saying too much. With that being said, we absolutely think there could be some surprises! Take, for example, some sort of shocking end to Cruz’s mission — which has involved Aaliyah to date. Is there a chance that we actually get to the wedding that has been mentioned as of late? It’s possible, but it is also possible that we saw Cruz try to get her out of the situation altogether. This would compromise the mission, but it may also save a life of someone she has come to care about on some level.

We imagine personally that each season is going to focus on something different and with that in mind, we’re not sure that Aaliyah or anyone else in her orbit will be around for a potential season 2. Yet, Cruz still might, provided she isn’t killed or she doesn’t lose her spot.

We tend to think that regardless of the outcome of this particular operation, we don’t tend to think that everything will be tied together in a neat little bow. This finale is probably going to be big, explosive, and at least leave a door open for the future — if you have seen a lot of other Taylor Sheridan shows over the years, you know what we are talking about.

