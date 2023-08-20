Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7: The last before finale

Next week on Paramount+ you will have a chance to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 arrive — so what can we say about it in advance at the moment?

Well, we suppose that the natural starting-off point is by declaring that this is the penultimate story of the season. Whatever happens over the course of “Wish the Fight Away” is going to carry over to the finale, and absolutely we are curious to see what that looks like. Beyond just that, we are curious to see who else gets into greater danger.

Just based on what we have seen so far in this series, it is clear that we’re on the midst of a season-long journey with Cruz to see if she can make it within this Lioness program, while also seeing if some of the country’s most notable enemies can be taken down along the way. There are a lot of different variables here (just as you would expect), and we do have to see just where exactly things are tied up at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, are both Joe and Kaitlyn fighting for their long-term futures? You could say that, but we tend to think that on some level, these two are used to this already. This is probably a position that they have been in before and as a result of that, they are prepared and fully braced for whatever else could be coming.

For the time being, the most important thing is that the pace and the intensity of the story remains very-much there, on a level that is similar to what you have seen for everything so far. If Taylor Sheridan pulls that off, then it all but guarantees that people will be stoked entering the finale. After all, that is clearly what he wants.

