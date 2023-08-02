Special Ops: Lioness makes early case for season 2 renewal

We certainly had a feeling that Special Ops: Lioness had the potential to be the next big global show and now, there is more evidence out there that it is well on its way.

So what can we say right now? Well, according to a report from Deadline, Paramount Global is now promoting this show as their most-watched global premiere ever across the first 24 hours. This certainly bodes well for the future, but it may still take a little bit of time in order to ensure that it is able to come back for another season.

For those wondering why the show is so successful already, it’s really not that hard to figure out at the end of the day, and it is tied to a number of different things. Take, for starters, the credibility that has already been established from executive producer Taylor Sheridan behind the scenes. It’s already well-established that viewers love his shows, whether it be Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, or 1923. This show also did something smart that was borrowed from his other series, as well: Big names. Special Ops: Lioness has a fantastic cast that includes the lies of Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, and Michael Kelly. Also, we know that this genre does tend to draw enormous numbers.

In a statement about the performance of the show so far, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios (long title, no?) had the following to say:

“On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+ … Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience.”

