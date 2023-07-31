Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 4: ‘The Choice of Failure’

As we prepare to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, is it clear that things are changing once again?

One of the things that we were reminded of in episode 3 is that this show is out to tell a pretty layered and complicated story, one that is meant to deceive you as time goes along. After all, some of the characters themselves were deceived close to the end of it! This is going to require some of these characters to think a little bit on their feet, especially when it comes to Joe and Cruz!

In a lot of ways, we honestly feel like the events of episodes 1 through 3 are meant to just give Cruz a better sense of what being in this world is like, plus what some of the stakes are. They have their orders on the ground, but those are being mixed up to what is happening at a distance. These forces are constantly colliding with one another in both good and bad ways.

Now, Paramount+ is not revealing too much else right now for what lies ahead … save for the fac that “The Choice of Failure” is the title for the next installment. That’s a pretty interesting title, mostly because of the old phrase that “failure is not a choice.” Is everyone going to be able to handle the pressure here?

One thing we especially hope to see when it comes to this story

Can we get more Nicole Kidman? Lioness is actually operating with a similar idea to 1923 in that both shows have some big stars and yet, that does not mean that you are actually going to see them all of the time. Sure, Kidman does have an important role, but her presence here also feels as much like an entry point to ensure that everyone checks out the story.

What do you most want to see now moving into Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 4?

