Echo season 1, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries premiere dates delayed

If you were still hoping for Echo season 1 to arrive on Disney+ this fall, let’s just say that we have some disappointing news to share.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hawkeye spin-off (which was originally set to premiere in late November) is now currently set for a debut in January. The plan remains here for all episodes to drop at once. The reason for this delay seems to be two-fold: Marvel and Disney readjusting to deliver a less crowded roster, and then also the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes impacting the overall content pipeline.

Meanwhile, another anticipated project being helped back is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which now has yet another new name after originally being called Agatha: House of Harkness and then Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Honestly, we like both of those names better than the new home. There is no specific date for the series yet, but you can expect to see it around at some point when we get around to late summer / early fall 2024, presumably to better set the stage for Halloween. Production for this show is already done.

There are some other Disney+ – Marvel projects more directly impacted by the strikes in Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man, which had to stop shooting amidst what is going on in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Ironheart has finished shooting, but the post-production work required to polish it up is impacted by the strikes. None of these shows have dates at the moment and odds are, you will be waiting for a good while to see any of them.

What about What If…?

The same aforementioned report notes that there is another season for this show set for a debut around Christmas, but there is not a whole lot more info out there about it. Meanwhile, the next season of Loki is still set to debut in October.

Which one of these upcoming Marvel – Disney+ shows are you the most excited to see?

(Photo: Disney+.)

