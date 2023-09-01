The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale today on Prime Video, is there a chance that The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart season 2 happens? Or, is it more likely that we are at the end of the story now?

We do think that sometimes, we do have opportunities for real, legitimate debates on these sort of subjects. However, that is 100% not the case here. From the start, it’s been clear that season 1 was going to be the only one for this show, as it was billed as a limited series. Not only that, but this is an adaptation that had a clear beginning, middle, and end. Why would we think that there was going to be some sort of huge, fundamental shift for things at this point? There just isn’t any real evidence of that.

Now, is it possible in theory that the streamer could find a way to use some of these characters again? In theory, you could say sure … but we honestly just don’t see it. It’s hard to really imagine what the path forward would look like here and that’s just not something that we’re going to count on.

One thing we do at least know with a certain measure of confidence is this: We would love to see Alycia Debnam-Carey get some more roles as a lead. This has been a big year for her! Following her long stint on Fear the Walking Dead, she appeared earlier this year on Saint X before taking on this role, as well. In general, these parts could set the stage for something more with her, even if we do have to wait and see what that something is.

Ultimately, we don’t think there are going to be too many announcements on any upcoming Prime Video projects over the next few weeks. Why is that? Just think about the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which remain ongoing and limit a lot of deeper conversations.

