Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere: Is Dahlia done?

We understand that we’re only one episode into Power Book IV: Force season 2, but can we say how fantastic it is already? Everything from the action to the drama to even the cinematography feels more forced and with that, it feels like we’re now poised for the show to get even grittier from here on out.

With that, let’s commend the show in particular for getting one thing off the board immediately: Dahlia. It was always the hardest part of the show to buy, largely because the way it was produced and transmitted almost felt like science fiction at times. We know it wasn’t, but that wasn’t Tommy’s world. It’s not the sort of product he tends to move. Having the recipe get out and ruin Claudia’s future plans feels about right. It allows that character to move in a different, more unclear direction; also, it allows the story to get a little bit more old-school, which we appreciate.

How can you not appreciate where things are now, one episode in? Tommy’s making some moves with Diamond, working to build his empire — yet, he doesn’t realize that there is already a Task Force figuring out that he is still alive. This franchise is at its best when the law enforcement side isn’t comprised of idiots, and we do think there’s a tangible threat here if they’ve already figured out that he’s in Chicago … and probably did a lot to fake his own death. This is without even mentioning the likes of Miguel or the Flynn family.

The most important thing through the first episode is just that Tommy feels more like Tommy again — an aggressive guy who can be a bit reckless, but also values loyalty more than anything. He does have a family in Chicago to protect now and thanks to that, there is a sense of legitimate stakes.

Related – Want to get a little more news heading into the next Power Book IV: Force episode?

What did you think about the events of the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have more updates soon, so keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







