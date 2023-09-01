Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2: Who wants revenge?

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2, a story titled “Great Consequence.” So what lies ahead here?

First and foremost, go ahead and expect more drama as some new faces start to make their way into the city of Chicago. One of the things that Tommy already knows is that despite some of the time that he’s spent in the city, he is still somewhat of an outsider. He is trying to find a way to rise to the top while others push him down, and his list of allies is pretty limited.

If there is anything that Tommy can do, though, it is try to find a way to put other organizations against each other. Isn’t that one of the best ways out there to stir the pot?

To get a few more details now all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

Jenard’s crew seeks revenge as Tommy learns of a rivalry between Miguel and the Serbs that he and Diamond leverage to CBI’s advantage.

By the end of this episode…

We do tend to think that we’re going to see a somewhat-clearer picture as to what Tommy is actually up against this season. We know that at least a part of the story is about getting past what happened to Liliana but at the same time, Joseph Sikora’s character does not have a lot of time in order to figure out how to get past all of this. He has to keep his eye on what lies in front of him, mostly because he makes one wrong move, there is a good chance that this will represent the end for him.

(Photo: Starz.)

