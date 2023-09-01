Power Book IV: Force season 2: Joseph Sikora has producer credit

How about this as a surprise entering the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere? There was a small change made clear in the opening theme — star Joseph Sikora, who you otherwise know for his role as Tommy Egan on the show, is now credited as a producer.

We don’t have to beat around the bush here when we say that if anyone is deserving of some behind-the-scenes influence, it is the man who has brought this character to life for so many years. Sikora has brought so much depth to Tommy, which has allowed him to be this multi-faceted man with demons, victories, and occasionally a sense of humor. He should have some input into the character’s path moving both into season 2 and potentially beyond. While there is no official season 3 for Force as of yet, we have plenty of reasons for how. Why wouldn’t Starz want to keep this going for a while?

Of course, Sikora’s producer credit isn’t the only thing of note when it comes to behind-the-scenes changes for season 2 — Gary Lennon came on board this season as showrunner, which is welcome news when you consider the fact that he has been one of the main architects for Tommy since the OG Power.

We should also note that Starz does have a history of having some of their actors be involved behind the scenes — take Outlander, where both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are producers. 50 Cent is also an executive producer on all the Power franchises, in addition to playing Kanan on the original and narrating the Raising Kanan prequel.

Now that we’ve laid out the importance of Joseph’s producer credit, let’s just hope for some awesome action throughout season 2. After what happened to Liliana, it feels pretty clear that Tommy’s going to cancel Christmas on a lot of different people…

