House of the Dragon season 2: Where is filming at now?

House of the Dragon season 2 has to be one of the most-anticipated shows coming up in 2024; so where are things with production?

As some of you out there may be aware, the Game of Thrones prequel has been one of the few series to keep going during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with the latter being due to its UK filming location alongside its British cast and crew. They are a part of a separate union and due to local laws, cannot strike in solidarity.

Ultimately, in a pretty short period of time at this point, cameras will be wrapping on the show, and according to Redanian Intelligence, the cast and crew are about a month away from being done at this point. The location shoots are all wrapped up at this point and moving forward, it is all about getting the work done in the studio. We’re sure that this has proven already to be a really challenging batch of episodes for a lot of these characters, as we are going to be seeing a wide array of different locations and a larger scope of Westeros than we have seen since the original show.

So when will HBO actually give us a little more footage?

We know that you are probably going to be waiting a good while to see it, but how long are we talking? Well, if we had to guess, we tend to think that we’ll be stuck waiting until the start of the new year. That’s when the network could start to tease something but then when we get to spring, some of the larger floodgates are going to start to open.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

