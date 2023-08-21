House of the Dragon season 2: Where things stand on anniversary

As many people more than likely know at this point, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2. How can we not be? The show is deep in production on the new season, and today marks a pretty important day. After all, this marks the one-year anniversary of the series launching on HBO.

If you think back to the start of the series, there were obviously a ton of questions as to where things were going to go here. Given the polarizing nature of Game of Thrones’ final season, there was no guarantee that this show was going to live up to any of the hype. Luckily it did and because of that, the expectations for season 2 skyrocket to another level.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Would we love to get some sort of video footage today to celebrate the anniversary? In theory sure, but we recognize fully that this is not going to happen. After all, we are still several months from production being done, and it may be late spring or summer of next year before the latest episodes actually premiere.

What to note for now

Remember here, first and foremost, that the new season is only going to be eight episodes. That is tied mostly to the individual story needs at present, as a few things are going to be saved for a little while moving into a likely season 3. (Technically, that has not been confirmed as of yet.) Meanwhile, this season will feature the Dance of Dragons at the center of it with Rhaenyra and Alicent’s sides each doing battle with one another.

We all know at this point how this began, and how things escalated to a place nobody could have predicted. Now, we just have to grit our teeth and get set for the aftermath, whatever it is that this looks like.

What are you most excited to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







