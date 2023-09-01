The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: September hopes

Are we going to learn something more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at some point over the course of September? We probably don’t need to tell you, but the demand is absolutely there for the final episodes featuring Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast.

As of early this spring, the plan was certainly that we would be seeing the hit Hulu series in production as of this time, and preparing for a premiere at some point in 2024. However, plans change and in this case, they have changed quite drastically.

Odds are, we aren’t going to be getting too much in the way of updates on the show over the course of September, and the reason for that is tied to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that continue to leave a huge mark across the entire entertainment industry. The hope is obviously that the actors and writers get a fair deal soon and with that, there is a chance that everything can get going again.

So when will we actually see season 6 arrive?

At this point, we’re having to prepare for the possibility that we are still a year away from seeing it happen. Our hope is that there is a chance that we get to see the show still in 2024, but we’re not going to bank on it right now. It’s really hard to do that when there is no clear end to anything in sight at the moment.

No matter when we get to see it, we are at least confident in this: The writers and cast are going to deliver something powerful, and 100% a story that feels like a fitting end to what we have seen over the years.

