The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Is 2024 a sure thing?

Based on where things stand at the moment, we understand if you are concerned about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. Are we going to see it on the air over the course of 2024? Or, is there any chance at all that it gets pushed back further?

Well, the first thing we should say here is that once upon a time, the plan was for filming on the Elisabeth Moss series to start at some point this month. That would have enabled the show to premiere, more than likely, in the spring or early summer of next year. Now, however, things have slowed down significantly because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (Or, to be more specific, the streaming services and streamers not paying these people what they deserve.)

At this point, is there a chance that this show may not even premiere during 2024? We’d say so, but also that it is a pretty small chance. So long as the strikes end at some point this year, everything should be okay. The Handmaid’s Tale does not have some crazy-long post-production cycle, and this is something that absolutely does work in its favor. Beyond just that, it also has going for it the fact that Hulu is already developing a follow-up in The Testaments. They probably do not want to drag out things too far so that they can have one series carry over a little more directly into the next.

As many of you do know already, season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale is the final one. While some characters could still be around for the show that follows it, we do think that a certain amount of closure will be presented here. After all, why wouldn’t there be to make the end feel as satisfying as possible?

