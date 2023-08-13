The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 filming: Could it start this year?

We don’t think we’d blame anyone who is eager to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over at Hulu. How long do we have to wait here to see it?

Just think about it like this for a moment: It has been a significant amount of time already since the Elisabeth Moss series wrapped season 6 and originally, the plan was for production to kick off this month. That was, of course, derailed by a combination of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The state of the story remains unclear, as does a tentative new date for the cameras to start rolling.

So is there any chance at all that things are going to get underway before 2023 wraps up? Well, let’s just say that (at least for now) the answer to that is a little bit complicated. There are at least some hopeful signs that the WGA strike could end, as the writers’ guild is going to have further negotiations with the streamer / studio coalition the AMPTP at some point next week. That is no guarantee that a deal will get done, but there is more optimism here than anything else we’ve had in the past 100-day period. If the writers do get a fair contract by the end of September, the writers can get back at it. If this happens, and a deal with SAG-AFTRA follows shortly after, there is a chance that season 6 can get underway in November or December.

Would there be challenges with that? Sure, given that Ontario (where the show often films) is not exactly temperate that time of year.

Does it matter that much if the series films this year?

Yes and no. There’s not a huge difference between December and January / February. Either way, we are likely waiting until summer 2024 at the earliest to see The Handmaid’s Tale come back with its final episodes. If the filming delay is longer than that, things can start to feel a little more dicey.

