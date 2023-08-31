Interview with the Vampire season 2 to resume filming in Prague

How about this for a major surprise today? Production on Interview with the Vampire season 2 is set to resume, and soon!

So how is this happening, given that we are in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike? Well, there are some specifics reasons for it that should allow AMC to be able to bring the Anne Rice adaptation back at some point in 2024.

According to a report from Deadline, AMC Networks struck an agreement with the actors’ union that will allow production on season 2 to start back soon in Prague. AMC Networks is reportedly known as an “authorized company” in regards to its association with the AMPTP, the group of networks and streamers at the center of negotiations with SAG-AFTRA as well as the WGA. However, they are not among the studios involved in these talks. This is likely what led to this agreement being struck, which likely meets some specific requests from the union and also allows everyone to get back to work.

As many of you know, Interview with the Vampire season 2 is going to directly continue what we saw throughout the end of season 1, and Louis is going to have a great opportunity to explore a completely new world in France. Meanwhile, Claudia will continue to be a big part of his present, while at the same time there are a lot of opportunities to further explore Lestat’s past.

This show is just a part of an extended Anne Rice universe; we know that a season of Mayfair Witches was also ordered earlier this year, but we cannot speak to the state of production for it at the time of this writing. Hopefully, there will be a chance to better do so in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

