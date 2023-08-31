Justified: City Primeval season 2: Who all could return?

In the wake of everything that happened on the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale, how can you not look ahead?

Now, we are very much aware of the fact that if the show comes back, it will probably get its own separate subtitle as opposed to a “season 2” label. This means it will be billed as its own separate story and if it comes back, we honestly wouldn’t be too shocked if it is just called Justified: Raylan vs. Boyd. That is basically what the story would be at this point.

Now that we’ve said this, is Boyd the only character from the original series who would be back? Given that we already saw Winona back in the season 1 finale alongside Willa, it feels pretty obvious that there’s a role for her in the future of the show, as well — even if it is just a small one. Meanwhile, at the same time we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we eventually find ourselves getting to Ava. While we don’t think that she would be present at the start of another Justified, eventually the characters could find their way to her. We wouldn’t be mad if we also got to see the likes of Wynn Duffy, another iconic character; yet, we don’t think he will be top priority.

What about Carolyn?

We’re not sure that there are a ton of City Primeval characters who would fit in perfectly in another chapter of this tale but if there is one, she certainly makes more sense than just about everyone else given her now-romantic history with the main character. However, given her future set up in Detroit, it feels better suited for a small cameo rather than a full-time role.

