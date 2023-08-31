Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere spoilers: Expectations

Are you ready to see the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere to be here? To think, the show is coming on the Starz app in over 24 hours.

Now, we have waited a long time here to see what’s coming up for Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast, and we at least know already that this season is going to be big, bold, chaotic, and all sorts of other great stuff. Why wouldn’t it be? It is another chance to see Tommy Egan try to establish an empire in the city of Chicago but on this occasion, it’s also an opportunity to see him get revenge for what happened to Liliana. (Yes, a huge part of us still wants to believe that she’s still alive, even if it is impossible. Consider this our own personal denial.)

So what will Tommy be up to here? For a few more details about that, check out the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere synopsis if you haven’t seen it already:

Tommy and Diamond hustle to keep CBI’s game ahead of Jenard’s new faction in the streets, while Tommy makes solo moves to avenge Liliana’s death.

We do think moving into this season that Tommy has to be aware of all the heat that could potentially be on him now. This is a guy who has already made plenty of enemies, and that also includes some local authorities. We also tend to think that eventually, we are going to see more and more of what happened in New York come back to hit him in the Windy City.

Because this is a ten-episode season, not everything is going to happen right away for Tommy; yet, we expect things to move fast just because in Tommy’s world, very few things ever stand still.

