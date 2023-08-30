Heart of Invictus season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the five-episode premiere today on Netflix, is there any chance at all that we see a Heart of Invictus season 2 down the road? Or, is this series from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions a one-and-done project?

There is no denying that the appeal of the Royals (who have a deal with the streaming service) is going to be the point-of-entry for a lot of people into this world — which, ironically, is probably one of the reasons why Suits took off for Netflix this summer. If you want to learn more about Heart of Invictus in terms of its subject matter, here is how the streamer itself describes it:

Archewell Productions, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, introduces HEART OF INVICTUS. From the OscarⓇ-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (THE WHITE HELMETS, VIRUNGA, EVELYN), the series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague. The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.

This documentary is really meant to be an inspirational story about the participants and what they are doing in order to make their dreams come true. As the photo above proves both Harry and Meghan do make appearances; however, they themselves are not the primary subjects of this.

Could there be more?

While nothing appears to be planned at the moment, we certainly think that there are more powerful stories that could be spotlighted, provided that viewership is strong enough at Netflix. Remember here that HBO has been able to make multiple seasons of some of its own documentary shows such as 100 Foot Wave.

Do you think that we could get a Heart of Invictus season 2 at Netflix down the road?

